IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Legislation advanced to expand sales tax holiday

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:
SALES TAX HOLIDAY EXPANSION: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted 11-5 on Tuesday to approve legislation proposing to expand Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday to include emergency preparedness supplies.
Iowa’s law exempts purchases of school supplies and clothing items of up to $100 from the state’s sales tax during the first Friday and Saturday of August. Senate Study Bill 1240 seeks to expand the sales tax “holiday” to emergency preparedness supplies of up to $100, with exceptions for larger purchases for portable generators and other items.
A provision of the bill would expand the August weekend holiday to include Sunday.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said some of the changes would be contingent on the potential price tag the bill might carry once a fiscal note has been calculated.
The committee also voted separately to expand the state’s maximum adoption tax credit from the current $5,000 per qualified adoption to $7,500 on Jan. 1, 2022, and to $10,000 one year later.
BUDGET BILL ADVANCES: Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 12-7 Tuesday to approve a $2.03 billion health and human services budget bill and send it to the full Senate for consideration as majority Republicans assemble their fiscal 2022 state spending plan.
Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, co-chair of the Health & Human Services Subcommittee, said Senate Study Bill 1267 would boost funding for a myriad health and social programs by $36.9 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Included in the package was a $20 million boost for a state Medicaid program totaling nearly $1.48 billion and an increase of $15 million for nursing homes and home and community-based service providers.
Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, ranking Democrat on the HHS budget subcommittee, expressed disappointment that Tuesday represented the first public meeting by senators on a $2 billion spending bill that was being rushed through the process with little public input or discussion about needs like child care, food assistance and COVID-19 response that aren’t addressed in the bill.
Two members of the public spoke during the meeting, with one speaker expressing sadness that Republicans had resurrected an asset verification bill that the House did not take up by placing the policy language in the budget bill. SSB 1267 was forwarded on a party-line vote.
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: Members of seven Iowa Senate committees on Tuesday advanced 58 of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments for various state boards and commissions to the Senate calendar for individual or “en bloc” confirmation votes yet this session.
Senators were informed that the governor withdrew her nomination of Marsha Tangen to the School Budget Review Committee, another appointee was forwarded after the confirmation manager indicated the person did not want the position, and several were approved without recommendation from committee members.
Linda Miller, a former state legislator, told Senate Human Resources Committee members she planned to aggressively work to fill the vacant long-term care ombudsman position if reconfirmed to another term as director of the Iowa Department on Aging.
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, had high praise for Major Gen. Benjamin Correll to stay on as adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, citing his professionalism in helping the Linn County area recover from the Aug. 10 derecho.
“We were forever grateful that the National Guard came to our aid at a time when the community was just shocked. We were really down and out, and he brought back some hope very definitely to our community,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 and other delaying factors, senators agreed to extend the confirmation period beyond the normal April 15 deadline to accommodate late-arriving gubernatorial appointments that must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators, to be confirmed. Republicans hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate, with one GOP senator on military leave.
NEW MAPPING TOOL: An updated interactive map for electric service territory boundaries in Iowa has been announced.
Officials with the Iowa Utilities Board and the Office of the Chief Information Officer have collaborated since last September to provide to new feature.
Users now have the ability to access the new online mapping tool on the IUB’s website, iub.iowa.gov.
The chief information officer created a statewide geographic information system map with layers that detail the electric service territory boundaries for public utilities providing electrical service in Iowa.
The IUB’s website provides utility stakeholders and the public with an interactive viewer to browse the map’s layers. Anyone viewing the map will be able to zoom in or out, as well as print the sections of interest.
The new mapping tool replaces the website previously created by the Iowa Department of Transportation. State officials say future map layers will include natural gas pipelines, regional transmission organizations, electric transmission lines, telecommunications, water, solar and wind.
SAFE AT HOME: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding Iowans that Iowa’s Safe at Home program provides address confidentiality for those needing extra protection. It offers a substitute address for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking.
One in five women and one in 38 men have experienced rape or attempted rape in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year in Iowa, there were nearly 3,000 convictions for sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.
Safe at Home provides a legal substitute address for survivors, replacing their actual home address. Participants also receive a mail forwarding service and confidential voter registration.
The Secretary of State’s Office is partnering with Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, registered nurses with specialized training to assist sexual assault victims. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide compassionate, culturally sensitive treatment and collect medical evidence.
Iowa’s Safe at Home program, launched in January 2016, has more than 660 participants in 63 counties. To learn more about Iowa’s program, visit https://safeathome.iowa.gov.
Pate also encourages Iowans to participate in Denim Day on April 28. The national event encourages people to wear jeans to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. The secretary of state’s staff and county auditors’ offices will be participating.