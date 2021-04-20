IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Legislation advanced to expand sales tax holiday

Senators were informed that the governor withdrew her nomination of Marsha Tangen to the School Budget Review Committee, another appointee was forwarded after the confirmation manager indicated the person did not want the position, and several were approved without recommendation from committee members.

Linda Miller, a former state legislator, told Senate Human Resources Committee members she planned to aggressively work to fill the vacant long-term care ombudsman position if reconfirmed to another term as director of the Iowa Department on Aging.

Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, had high praise for Major Gen. Benjamin Correll to stay on as adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, citing his professionalism in helping the Linn County area recover from the Aug. 10 derecho.

“We were forever grateful that the National Guard came to our aid at a time when the community was just shocked. We were really down and out, and he brought back some hope very definitely to our community,” she said.