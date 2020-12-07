IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Manure spills in Keokuk County

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020:
KEOKUK COUNTY MANURE SPILL: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday they were monitoring cleanup at a livestock manure spill about 11 miles north of Sigourney.
DNR officials said one of the reports came from Brandon Dietrich of Dietrich Hauling, who said a hitch snapped about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, causing a tractor and manure tanker to go into a ditch. No one was hurt, but an estimated 500 to 600 gallons of manure spilled, running into a tributary of the English River, according to a DNR news release issued Monday.
Dietrich pumped out the tanker, dammed the tributary downstream and pumped contaminated water out of the tributary, DNR officials reported.
On Sunday, the state agency said, Dietrich built up the dam, continued pumping and scraped solids out of the ditch to prevent further water contamination.
DNR water samples found elevated ammonia levels along about 750 feet of the tributary. However, there was no indication the spill reached the English River.
Also, DNR staff did not find dead fish in the tributary or river.
State agency officials say they are considering appropriate enforcement action in the incident.
PRISON STAFF ASSAULT: The Iowa Department of Corrections on Monday said it is investigating an incident in which a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Sunday afternoon at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
According to the department, a correctional officer was working in a special-needs unit when an inmate hit the officer once in the face with a closed fist. Additional staff arrived within moments, and the inmate responded to staff directives, which resolved the incident, according to a department news release.
The staff member was treated at a hospital and returned to work Sunday night. The inmate was not injured.
COVID-19 SURCHARGES: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning consumers to be on the lookout for “COVID-19 surcharges” that may pop up on their credit card statements or other bills as a side effect to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Miller’s office, businesses are charging more fees, in some cases calling them “COVID surcharges.” Those could include retailers charging consumers more to use credit cards. Medical offices, salons, long-term care facilities, restaurants and other companies are charging fees to offset costs of personal protective equipment, increased cleaning or other costs related to the pandemic.
“We understand that small businesses may face increased costs in dealing with COVID, and we realize that consumers may feel nickel and dimed,” Miller said in a statement Monday.
“We urge merchants to be fair when passing along expenses, and to let consumers know what the total cost will be before they make a purchase.”
Merchants should clearly and prominently disclose all surcharges and ensure customers can see such disclosures before committing to a purchase, Miller advised, noting that if businesses attempt to deceive consumers or conceal fees, they could be in violation of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
Iowans who question whether a business’s fee is unfair or hidden may contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. To file a complaint, Iowans can go to iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint or call (515) 281-5926 or (888)-777-4590.
IOWA HISTORY AWARDS: The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for the organization’s Excellence in Iowa History Awards and for members to serve on the society’s 12-person board of trustees.
The Excellence in Iowa History Awards recognize individuals, organizations and communities that made outstanding contributions to the study and practice of Iowa history during 2020, as well as outstanding publications, local history initiatives and significant, long-term achievements in Iowa history.
Deadlines for nominations range from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1. Information about eligibility and criteria and submission directions can be found at iowaculture.gov.
Nominations for the organization’s board of trustees are due March 1 and can be submitted by any person. Nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa, willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on committees.
Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee — 250 words maximum, written in narrative form. Nominees will be slated on a ballot, and the State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in spring 2021 to serve a three-year term that begins July 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!