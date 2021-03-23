IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Microchip implant legislation advances

Miller’s office has reached previous settlements with C.R. Bard and Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc. over their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

The Boston Scientific settlement provides comprehensive injunctive relief. Under the terms of the settlement, Boston is required to enact several reforms in its marketing, training and clinical trials.

SPEND IT: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald wants Iowans to get the most out of gift cards they receive and ensure it doesn’t end up as unclaimed property.

“Resist saving it for a later day” because some retailers won’t honor a gift card after a certain period of time, and consumers who spend less than the face value on an initial visit may find they are unable to use the balance later, he said.

Fitzgerald offers these tips:

• Save the receipt. Keeping the gift card receipt can be helpful if you run into problems with the card.

• Treat gift cards like cash. Report a lost or stolen gift card to the card’s issuer immediately.

• Read the gift card’s terms and conditions. Some cards expire, while other companies may charge fees — depleting the value of the card.