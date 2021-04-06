IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: National Public Health Week observed

It also calls for funding from a variety of non-general fund sources, including $12 million for Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP). The plan also extends the program for another five years.

Democrats, who wanted to fully fund REAP at $20 million and increase funding for local food and climate change measures, opposed the budget.

QUALIFIED K-12 INSTRUCTION: The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $27.2 million to cover costs K-12 schools incurred during the current school year due to COVID-19.

The lawmakers directed most of the funds to districts that held in-person classes.

House File 532 also included a grant process for preschool programs that saw a sharp decline in student enrollments due to the COVID-19 pandemic that carried an estimated cost of $7 million.

While the $27.2 million will be split among all districts, architects of the qualified instruction supplement said districts that had the most classes in-person would receive the largest share of funding, but others have argued there also were added expenses associated with hybrid and remote learning.