IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: New ag protection advances

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, March 29, 2021:
NEW AG PROTECTION ADVANCES: Members of an Iowa Senate Agriculture subcommittee voted 3-0 Monday to advance legislation they said was necessary to protect Iowa’s livestock production industry by creating an “unauthorized sampling” criminal offense. But opponents called it an “underhanded” misuse of the legislative process to spring a new “ag law” version that previously was struck down by a federal judge and will be again if House File 775 is passed and signed.
The bill — which began as a regulation on police obtaining search warrants from video on private property — was revamped in the House to create an offense of “unauthorized sampling,” which would apply to anyone knowingly entering private property without consent to obtain samples of substances from agricultural animals or any soil, air or water from farms.
Also, placing a camera or other electronic surveillance device on someone else’s private property would be a crime under the bill. Penalties range from an aggravated misdemeanor carrying a two-year sentence and fines topping $8,500 to a Class D felony for subsequent offenses that would carry a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,245.
“The bill is pretty narrowly focused. The intent of the bill is vividly clear — this is about stopping bad people from doing bad things, and typically that’s pretty good Iowa policy,” said Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Proponents said the measure would protect against biosecurity concerns associated with trespassing and would not come into play unless someone illegally entered property.
But critics said the bill’s intent was to create a criminal offense that would have a “chilling effect” on whistleblowers willing to risk entering private property to expose animal abuse, violations of OSHA regulations or other workplace wrongdoing.
“Iowans don’t want this bill,” said Emma Schmit, a Food & Water Watch representative, told subcommittee members.
“But rather than representing the interests of everyday Iowans, members of the Iowa House chose to slyly introduce legislation that will do nothing but waste our taxpayer dollars as the courts yet again strike the law down.”
House File 775 must pass the full Senate Agriculture Committee yet this week to survive the April 2 “funnel” deadline to remain eligible for consideration this session.
COVID AT THE CAPITOL: A seventh case of COVID-19 at the Statehouse has been reported, according to Secretary of the Senate Charlie Smithson.
A person associated with the Senate tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That person was last in the Capitol on Thursday.
The area where that person spends the majority of his or her time has been disinfected, according to Smithson.