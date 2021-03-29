IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: New ag protection advances

Proponents said the measure would protect against biosecurity concerns associated with trespassing and would not come into play unless someone illegally entered property.

But critics said the bill’s intent was to create a criminal offense that would have a “chilling effect” on whistleblowers willing to risk entering private property to expose animal abuse, violations of OSHA regulations or other workplace wrongdoing.

“Iowans don’t want this bill,” said Emma Schmit, a Food & Water Watch representative, told subcommittee members.

“But rather than representing the interests of everyday Iowans, members of the Iowa House chose to slyly introduce legislation that will do nothing but waste our taxpayer dollars as the courts yet again strike the law down.”

House File 775 must pass the full Senate Agriculture Committee yet this week to survive the April 2 “funnel” deadline to remain eligible for consideration this session.

COVID AT THE CAPITOL: A seventh case of COVID-19 at the Statehouse has been reported, according to Secretary of the Senate Charlie Smithson.

A person associated with the Senate tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That person was last in the Capitol on Thursday.