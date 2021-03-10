IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Pot reform 'dead on arrival'

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:
POT REFORM DOA: A sweeping bill to lessen the penalties for marijuana possession and delivery, as well as address the cultivation, processing, sale and taxation of marijuana won’t be considered by the House, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee said Wednesday.
Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, introduced HF 816, which he said is modeled on Illinois law. In addition to decreasing some penalties, the bill proposes that the state Alcoholic Beverages Division would regulate marijuana in much the same way as it oversees alcohol issues.
However, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, called it “dead on arrival.”
In the Senate, SF 533 has been approved by the Judiciary Committee. It would reduce a first-offense possession of five grams or less of marijuana to a simple misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a fine between $105 and $855. Currently, the offense is a serious misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Senate majority Republicans said legalization is not an option while Democrats said a better option would be to decriminalize pot and regulate it like alcohol.
PRISON STAFF ASSAULTED: Officials with the state Department of Corrections say a correctional officer was assaulted at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Tuesday night. The officer was working his post on a living unit when an inmate unexpectedly struck the officer with a closed-fist strike to his head, according to a department press release. The officer used defensive techniques to control the inmate, and additional security staff arrived quickly to assist in restraining the inmate. Officials say the officer was treated and released for minor injuries at the local hospital. The facility’s medical staff determined the inmate did not suffer any major injuries. Department officials the incident was under investigation on Wednesday.
DNR INVESTIGATION: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the improper animal disposal and stockpile of paunch manure, along with manure runoff entering Keg Creek, in Pottawattamie County.
DNR staff responded to six complaints against the Feedlot Service Company near Neola, owned by Fred Roane. Roane stockpiles and land applies paunch manure, the partially digested stomach contents of slaughtered animals.
DNR staff found paunch manure and animal parts, including hides, tails, hooves, bellies, hearts and other parts, spread on two fields totaling about 160 acres. Bacteria and excess nutrients from improper animal disposal can endanger human and animal health when disease-causing organisms enter soil or groundwater.
Roane indicated he has a license from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to land apply paunch manure. However, paunch manure does not include dead animal parts. DNR is working with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to clarify land application requirements.
DNR is working with Roane to excavate and remove dead animal parts from both fields. Also, DNR staff directed Roane to stop runoff from reaching the creek. The DNR will continue to monitor the site and consider appropriate enforcement actions.
CHILD CARE TASK FORCE: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the formation of a state task force to recommend ways to create more quality and affordable child care for Iowans. Reynolds also announced the rewarding of $13 million in state funding to assist local child care expansion projects.
The state task force was a recommendation of the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery task force, and will be led by Emily Schmitt, general counsel for Sukup Manufacturing.
During Reynolds’ weekly news conference, Schmitt said 23% of Iowans live in child care deserts, defined as areas in which there are three or more children in need of child care for every one available child care slot. That number jumps to 35% in the state’s rural areas, Schmitt said.
Schmitt said the task force’s goal will be to find ways to increase Iowa’s child care slots by 50% over five years.