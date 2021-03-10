IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Pot reform 'dead on arrival'

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

POT REFORM DOA: A sweeping bill to lessen the penalties for marijuana possession and delivery, as well as address the cultivation, processing, sale and taxation of marijuana won’t be considered by the House, the chairman of the Public Safety Committee said Wednesday.

Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, introduced HF 816, which he said is modeled on Illinois law. In addition to decreasing some penalties, the bill proposes that the state Alcoholic Beverages Division would regulate marijuana in much the same way as it oversees alcohol issues.

However, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, called it “dead on arrival.”

In the Senate, SF 533 has been approved by the Judiciary Committee. It would reduce a first-offense possession of five grams or less of marijuana to a simple misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a fine between $105 and $855. Currently, the offense is a serious misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Senate majority Republicans said legalization is not an option while Democrats said a better option would be to decriminalize pot and regulate it like alcohol.