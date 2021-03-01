IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Religious freedom bill advances

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, March 1, 2021:
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM BILL ADVANCES: Individuals and businesses in Iowa would be granted broader legal protection to take actions guided by their religious beliefs under a bill approved Monday by a Senate State Government subcommittee.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, said Senate File 436, known as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, provides that government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion unless there is a compelling government interest and restrictions are implemented in the least restrictive manner.
If passed in the Legislature and signed into law, the bill would require courts to give heightened scrutiny to any legal claim brought against individuals who claim their actions were guided by their religion.
Monday’s subcommittee discussion attracted faith-based organizations that support the measure. But a number civil rights, business and other groups warned it would move Iowa backward and hurt companies already struggling to attract a diverse and inclusive workforce. They argued current law already provides sufficient protections against religious discrimination.
The bill must clear the full committee yet this week to survive a “funnel” deadline requiring policy bills to clear at least one committee to remain eligible for consideration yet this session.
ETHICS COMPLAINT DISMISSED: Members of the House Ethics Committee voted Monday to dismiss a Feb. 4 complaint against Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, over a comment he posted on Facebook.
A Tama resident filed a complaint over a note in which Fisher indicated Republicans would prevail in 2020 election disputes in part because “our side has the guns.”
While some committee members called the incident “regrettable,” they said it did not rise to the level of an ethics violation under House rules.
“I would say it’s always good to err on the side of free speech,” said Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, who felt sanctioning a representative in this case would set a dangerous precedent.
Fisher, who has rejected calls from the House Democratic leader to apologize for his comments, sent a written statement to the committee asking that the complaint be dismissed because it was “politically motivated and does not allege any violation of the House Code of Ethics.” He added there was nothing in the code “which polices or censors speech.”
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CAPS ADVANCE: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee voted Monday to advance legislation to place a hard $1 million cap on non-economic damages that can be awarded by Iowa juries in medical malpractice cases.
Two Republicans agreed to advance Senate Study Bill 1225, but Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he had some unanswered questions after hearing an emotional appeal from a mother who lost her son due to complications arising from a dental procedure that proved fatal.
Representatives for medical groups urged legislative action to help curb rising insurance rates they blamed on large “runaway” jury award verdicts in medical malpractice legal cases that threaten to bankrupt providers. But several attorneys challenged the contention by indicating that those awards actually were settled for lower amounts and that Iowa’s system is functioning better than other states.
A similar bill is on the House calendar awaiting floor debate.
IOWA VETERANS HOME COMMANDANT OVERSIGHT: Republicans on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee voted Monday to approve legislation that would place a four-year limit on the term that a commandant can serve at the Iowa Veterans Home subject to reappointment by the governor and confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
Committee chairman Sen. James Carlin, R-Sioux City, said Senate Study Bill 1097 seeks to provide more legislative oversight and place a “term certain” on a position that currently is “open ended.”
Along with setting a time limit, the bill would prohibit any person appointed as commandant at the Marshalltown nursing facility before July 1 from serving after July 1 until that person is reappointed by the governor and reconfirmed by the Senate.
Timon Oujiri, a retired Army colonel from Cedar Rapids, has served in the post since his appointment by then Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2017.
Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, expressed concerns the change would cause turmoil and turbulence for the current Iowa Veterans Home operations in opposing a bill she noted that Gov. Kim Reynolds is not requesting.
But Carlin said a policy change restricting smoking privilege at the facility already has disrupted the environment at the Marshalltown facility.
Four Democrats opposed the bill, which moves to the Senate debate calendar.
IMPROVING MISSISSIPPI RIVER BASIN: Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig was among representatives from 12 states who wrote to federal officials this week seeking continued collaboration and additional resources to achieve nutrient-reduction goals in the Gulf of Mexico.
Naig, who serves as the co-chair of the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force, was among state officials who contacted new leadership at the federal Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture seeking continued effort to address conservation work across the Mississippi River basin.
The task force is a partnership of 12 states and five federal agencies that works collaboratively supporting efforts to reduce nutrient-loading throughout the Mississippi River Basin and the size of the hypoxic zone in the northern Gulf of Mexico.