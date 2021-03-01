IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Religious freedom bill advances

Two Republicans agreed to advance Senate Study Bill 1225, but Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he had some unanswered questions after hearing an emotional appeal from a mother who lost her son due to complications arising from a dental procedure that proved fatal.

Representatives for medical groups urged legislative action to help curb rising insurance rates they blamed on large “runaway” jury award verdicts in medical malpractice legal cases that threaten to bankrupt providers. But several attorneys challenged the contention by indicating that those awards actually were settled for lower amounts and that Iowa’s system is functioning better than other states.

A similar bill is on the House calendar awaiting floor debate.

IOWA VETERANS HOME COMMANDANT OVERSIGHT: Republicans on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee voted Monday to approve legislation that would place a four-year limit on the term that a commandant can serve at the Iowa Veterans Home subject to reappointment by the governor and confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

Committee chairman Sen. James Carlin, R-Sioux City, said Senate Study Bill 1097 seeks to provide more legislative oversight and place a “term certain” on a position that currently is “open ended.”