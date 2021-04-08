IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds comments draw criticism

Elkader, in northeast Iowa, reported the month’s low temperature of 7 degrees on March 2 -- 9 degrees below average.

Current streamflow conditions across most of the state remain in normal conditions.

For more, visit iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.

REFUND FOR TRUCKERS: A Texas company has agreed to refund money to any Iowa truck driver who paid $149 to submit federal documents that can be filed for free.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with Compliance Processing Group of Frisco, Texas, which sent past-due notices to Iowa truck drivers under the name FMCSA Compliance Processing Group.

The letters warned that the truckers must “contact us immediately” or risk fines of up to $10,000 a day and be put out of service, per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The company’s mailer “deceptively implies it is sent by a government agency and that failure to respond could be punished with civil penalties,” Attorney General Tom Miller alleged. In smaller print at the bottom of the mailers, the letters stated that FMCSA Compliance Processing Group was not a government agency.