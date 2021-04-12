IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds signs bills

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 12, 2021:
COVID POSITIVE: The Secretary of the Senate reported that an individual “associated” with the Senate tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The person, who was not identified, has not been in the Capitol since April 7.
According to the state’s COVID-19 tracker, this is the eighth time a legislator or person associated with the Legislature has tested positive since the Legislature convened Jan. 11.
REYNOLDS SIGNS BILLS: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed 11 bills into law Monday, including a measure that establishes a new criminal offense for interfering with the transportation of agricultural animals.
Under House File 655, a person who stops, hinders, impedes, boards or obstructs a vehicle transporting agricultural animals can be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor. Also, a person who provokes, disturbs or interacts with an agricultural animal that is confined in a motor vehicle and/or trailer can be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor.
The governor also signed House File 260, which will allow non-registered child care homes to increase by one school-aged child, meaning they can take care of six or fewer children. This bill is important for rural Iowa parents who do not have access to a child care center in their areas.
Also signed was Senate File 253, which expands second-degree sexual abuse — a Class B felony — from abuse involving a child under the age of 12 to under the age of 14. Another bill, Senate File 548, brings Iowa in compliance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling by clarifying that highway advertising devices, regulated by the state Department of Transportation, are signs that are paid for.
MEDICAL RESIDENCIES: The Iowa House approved legislation creating a program for the Iowa Department of Public Health to reimburse hospitals for medical liability insurance for resident physician programs.
HF 852 would create a one-to-one match for participating hospitals for the cost of the liability insurance, Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said.
Last year, she explained, a residency program in Cedar Rapids was lost and programs in Sioux City and northeast Iowa that provided medical residency training for nearly 40 physicians were nearly lost because of the “outrageous increasing cost of liability insurance.”
“We want to keep our physicians trained in the state of Iowa because we want to need to keep them practicing in Iowa,” Meyer said.
The bill, approved 91-2, will end in five years. Meyer is hopeful the Legislature will have addressed medical tort reform before then.