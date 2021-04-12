IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds signs bills

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 12, 2021:

COVID POSITIVE: The Secretary of the Senate reported that an individual “associated” with the Senate tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The person, who was not identified, has not been in the Capitol since April 7.

According to the state’s COVID-19 tracker, this is the eighth time a legislator or person associated with the Legislature has tested positive since the Legislature convened Jan. 11.

REYNOLDS SIGNS BILLS: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed 11 bills into law Monday, including a measure that establishes a new criminal offense for interfering with the transportation of agricultural animals.

Under House File 655, a person who stops, hinders, impedes, boards or obstructs a vehicle transporting agricultural animals can be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor. Also, a person who provokes, disturbs or interacts with an agricultural animal that is confined in a motor vehicle and/or trailer can be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor.