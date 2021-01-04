IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds to give Condition of the State at 6 p.m. instead of 10 a.m.

“We are consistently one of the best states in the country for voter registration and participation, and that trend continues,” said Pate, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections. “The reforms we have put in place, including online voter registration, our high school voter outreach efforts, and the Safe at Home address confidentiality program for survivors of violence, have all played a role in these record numbers. I’m proud of Iowans’ unparalleled level of civic engagement.”

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote, according to Pate’s office.

AG ISSUES SCAMMER ALERT: Officials in Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office are warning consumers to be on the lookout for potential scams involving federal COVID-19 relief checks and vaccines.

“Scammers follow the headlines, and they’ll take advantage of our excitement, confusion, and other emotions,” Miller said in a statement Monday.

The AG’s office noted that some Americans should be receiving a second round of stimulus money soon after Congress passed a new coronavirus relief package. The legislation also includes unemployment benefits, an eviction ban, rental assistance and other help.