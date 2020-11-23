IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds visits 99 counties

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020:
REYNOLDS VISITS 99 COUNTIES: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she recently completed her 99-county tour for 2020, an annual trek she says she does to “visit and connect directly with Iowans in all corners of Iowa.”
Reynolds said she managed to complete this year’s tour — her fourth as governor — despite pausing her travels throughout March, April, May and for most of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual tour is an opportunity for the governor to hear directly from Iowa families, farmers, small business owners, employees, community stakeholders, and members of the media in all corners of the state,” according to Reynolds’ office.
The governor noted that many of her 2020 stops focused on various aspects of the state’s COVID-19 response, conversations with small-business owners affected by the pandemic as well as meeting with communities affected by the August derecho.
VIRTUAL PARDON: Gov. Kim Reynolds told members of the Iowa Executive Council on Monday that she intended to observe the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning a turkey or turkeys before the holiday, but this year’s event will have a different feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to do it virtual because we’re not gathering. It will be interesting how we do it so we’re still working on that,” Reynolds told the council the day before President Donald Trump held a White House pardoning involving Iowa turkeys.
During council business, the four members present unanimously agreed to a request from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to include Iowa among states retaining special counsel in a legal case involving a California-based holding corporation that had filed for bankruptcy protection.
According to support documents, the special counsel’s posted legal fees range from $775 to $1,070 per hour, but the overall cost would be prorated among the states so Iowa’s share would be capped at $15,000 for “the entire engagement,” similar to other previous outside counsel requests.
MORE BARS CITED: Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division have reached settlement agreements with two businesses as a result of hearing complaints filed for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation. According to the Alcoholic Beverages Division, Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill in Cedar Falls has agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty. Also, the Copper Cup in Des Moines has agreed to a two-day suspension that began Monday. Details of the settlement agreements can be viewed at https://abd.iowa.gov/alcohol/regulation. ABD officials say they continue to actively enforce compliance with Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Any licensed establishment in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license, according to a news release from the Alcoholic Beverages Division.
LOTTERY PRIZE TO EXPIRE: Officials with the Iowa Lottery say a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize won in central Iowa will expire within a week if it isn’t claimed in time.
Players are being asked to double check if they purchased a Powerball ticket at the QuikTrip at 4021 Fleur Drive in Des Moines for the Nov. 27, 2019, drawing. It initially matched four of the white balls and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. But whoever bought the winning ticket also added the Power Play option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $100,000. The winning numbers in that night’s drawing were: 15-26-37-53-55 and Powerball 21. The Power Play number was 2. The winner of the $100,000 prize has until 4 p.m. Nov. 30 to claim it at one of the Iowa Lottery’s offices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!