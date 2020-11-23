IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds visits 99 counties

“We’re going to do it virtual because we’re not gathering. It will be interesting how we do it so we’re still working on that,” Reynolds told the council the day before President Donald Trump held a White House pardoning involving Iowa turkeys.

During council business, the four members present unanimously agreed to a request from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to include Iowa among states retaining special counsel in a legal case involving a California-based holding corporation that had filed for bankruptcy protection.

According to support documents, the special counsel’s posted legal fees range from $775 to $1,070 per hour, but the overall cost would be prorated among the states so Iowa’s share would be capped at $15,000 for “the entire engagement,” similar to other previous outside counsel requests.