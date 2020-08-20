IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Schools getting COVID-19 supplies

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020:
SCHOOLS GETTING COVID-19 SUPPLIES: Officials with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Thursday they have delivered 11 semi-trailer truckloads of personal protective equipment and other supplies to 277 public school districts in Iowa as a COVID-19 preventive measures when fall classes begin next week.
Jake Nicholson, the department’s response division manager, said his agency started delivering PPE and other supplies to Iowa counties last week. Administrators at preschools through K-12 buildings can pick up critical COVID-19 supplies to keep students, teachers and others safe for the next 30 days.
The shipments included 2,500 no-touch thermometers, 110,000 face shields, 650,000 face masks both cloth and disposable, 3,600 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1,600 gallons of bleach, 4,100 gallons of liquid disinfectant, and 86,000 packages of premoistened sanitizing wipes totaling 4.3 million wipes.
POSTAL LAWSUIT NOT PRODUCTIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she nixed Iowa’s participation in a multistate lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster, Louis DeJoy, because she did not think the effort would be productive or in the best interest of Iowans.
At least 21 states announced this week they planned to bring legal action to block Postal Service changes that have prompted widespread reports of delays and accusations of an intentional effort to thwart voters from mailing their ballots this fall.
Several state attorneys general indicated they would argue that the Postal Service broke the law by making operational changes without first seeking approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The changes, they argue, will impede states’ ability to run free and fair elections.
Reynolds told reporters she thinks absentee voting is a great option for Iowans, but she did not grant Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s request to join the litigation because it would be better for Congress and the executive branch to fix the problem.
“I just don’t think it’s productive right now or in the state’s best interest to sue the Post Office,” the Iowa governor said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!