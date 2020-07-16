IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Smokin' July 4 holiday

WINNING LOTTERY TICKET SOLD IN CLINTON: Officials with the Iowa Lottery say a second Powerball ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Iowa this week.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Clinton won a $500,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing — the second prize of that size to hit in Iowa this month.

The latest winning ticket for $500,000 was purchased at the Kwik Star store at 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Wednesday’s $87.3 million jackpot.

On July 8, Tu Kha Maung, 29, of Waterloo, won a $500,000 prize by purchasing the same type of play in the Powerball drawing.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 27-47-61-62-69 and Powerball 4. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize will be an estimated $97 million annuity ($78.3 million cash option) for Saturday’s drawing.

MILLER SUES OMAHA CENTER: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Thursday he is suing a Nebraska-based stem cell therapy center for allegedly targeting older Iowans with claims to reverse aging and treat, cure or prevent a variety of medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuropathy and Alzheimer’s disease.