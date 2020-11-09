IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Sports betting at record clip

Earlier this year, the governor created the $22 million Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program, which provided up to four months of rental payments to landlords on behalf of households struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting unemployment and drops in income.

She then authorized an additional $9 million to the fund, which was quickly depleted. Now she is being asked to add more money to the fund and to commit to sustained efforts to prevent eviction, housing instability and homelessness.

In a letter to Reynolds, the coalition is asking the governor to add at least $80 million to Iowa’s eviction prevention fund to help families remain stably housed and help property owners avoid bankruptcy.

An estimated 51,000 to 104,000 Iowa households are at risk of eviction, according to the group. Providing two months of rental assistance at $800/month to the low estimate of Iowa households at risk of eviction (51,000) requires at least $80 million.

The group also is asking the governor to prohibit assessment or collection of late fees or fines associated with late payment of rent and to prohibit retaliation against tenants seeking protection under eviction moratoriums or applying for or receiving assistance through Iowa’s eviction prevention fund.