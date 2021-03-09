IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Tax cut bill advances

“The Postal Service stepped up and helped ensure we had a clean, smooth election in Iowa,” he said.

More than 1 million Iowans voted absentee in the 2020 general election, and more than 1.7 million Iowans participated, shattering the all-time state record for turnout.

It is vital that voters trust they can put their voted absentee ballot in the same mailbox they received it in, or any one of Iowa’s 4,000-plus blue drop boxes, Pate said.

“I am extremely proud of the 8,000 postal employees throughout the state who remained vigilant in their mission to ‘bind the nation together’ and deliver absentee ballots and election mail to our customers,” said Jim Herrmann, USPS Hawkeye District manager.

The Secretary of State’s office mailed absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters ahead of the June primary and November general election, as well as an Election Day voter’s guide in October to 800,000 voters who did not request an absentee ballot by mail.

Another mailing for Iowans who were eligible to vote but not registered was delivered to about 80,000 Iowans in September.