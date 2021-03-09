IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Tax cut bill advances

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, March 9, 2021:
TAX CUT BILL ADVANCES: Republicans on a Senate subcommittee advanced legislation Tuesday that seeks to accelerate the state’s income tax cuts by eliminating the existing “triggers” and phases out the state’s inheritance tax over three years.
SSB 1250 would end the inheritance tax by Jan. 1, 2024, and would strike requirements that state general fund revenue increase by 4 percent and equal or exceed $8.3 billion for state income tax cuts enacted in 2018 to take effect.
Removing the tax “triggers” would enable Iowa to lower its top rate to 6.5 percent, compress brackets from nine to four and eliminate federal deductibility as a way to provide significant tax reductions.
Representatives from business and tax relief groups applauded the legislation, while opponents questioned the advisability and affordability given the economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said Iowa will never achieve transformational tax change if legislators put government budget needs ahead of taxpayers’ interests.
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said any tax change should hold until the state Revenue Estimating Conference issues its tax collection revisions next week and the Legislature finalizes a $128 million House-passed tax relief package to shield PPP business loans and federal jobless benefits from state taxation yet this year.
IOWA GOLD STANDARD: Iowans are invited to learn about the state’s reapportionment and redistricting process in a virtual presentation, “Iowa’s process of redistricting: The nation’s gold standard,” from 3 to 4 p.m. March 18.
Ed Cook, senior legal counsel with the Legal Services Division of Iowa’s non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, will be the presenter. He was the agency’s lead attorney for Iowa’s redistricting efforts in 2001 and 2011.
The Zoom presentation will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Iowa and Drake University’s Law School. Registration for the free public event is required at https://www.drake.edu/law/alumni/cle/.
SECRETARY OF STATE HONORS USPS: The U.S. Postal Service Hawkeye District, which covers most of Iowa, was honored Tuesday by Secretary of State Paul Pate with a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for its efforts in during the 2020 elections.
During the 2020 primary and general elections, the Secretary of State’s Office mailed nearly 5 million election-related pieces to Iowans. Successful delivery of these pieces during the pandemic helped reduce crowds and lines at Iowa polling places and led to record turnout for Iowa’s June primary and November general election, Pate said.
“The Postal Service stepped up and helped ensure we had a clean, smooth election in Iowa,” he said.
More than 1 million Iowans voted absentee in the 2020 general election, and more than 1.7 million Iowans participated, shattering the all-time state record for turnout.
It is vital that voters trust they can put their voted absentee ballot in the same mailbox they received it in, or any one of Iowa’s 4,000-plus blue drop boxes, Pate said.
“I am extremely proud of the 8,000 postal employees throughout the state who remained vigilant in their mission to ‘bind the nation together’ and deliver absentee ballots and election mail to our customers,” said Jim Herrmann, USPS Hawkeye District manager.
The Secretary of State’s office mailed absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters ahead of the June primary and November general election, as well as an Election Day voter’s guide in October to 800,000 voters who did not request an absentee ballot by mail.
Another mailing for Iowans who were eligible to vote but not registered was delivered to about 80,000 Iowans in September.
INVASIVE SPECIES: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a popular product sold at some aquarium supply stores and pet stores in Iowa may contain zebra mussels — a highly invasive species that can cause severe damage to the food chain and infrastructure if released in lakes and rivers.
The affected products are moss (marimo) balls, which are commonly sold in pet stores to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae in home aquariums, according to the DNR.
Moss balls recently distributed nationwide were contaminated with zebra mussels. A container of marimo balls sold as “Betta Buddy” was first found to be contaminated with an adult zebra mussel at a Petco store in Washington state on March 3. Since then, pet stores across the nation, including Iowa, have removed the product from their shelves.
Aquarium owners are urged not to buy this product from stores or online. Iowans who bought the item in the last month are urged to dispose of it properly and sanitize tanks.
Zebra mussels look like small, D-shaped clams that have alternating light and dark bands. Most are less than 1 inch long.
For more information, visit www.iowadnr.gov/ais.
SPRING SAVINGS: Iowans are being encouraged to add College Savings Iowa to their spring cleaning checklist.
“While you’re cleaning up around the house, I would encourage you to take the time to review your education goals and consider the College Savings Iowa 529 plan as a savings tool,” State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald recently announced the eighth price reduction in the last 15 years, lowering the annual asset-based fees from 0.20 percent to 0.19 percent.
Plus, Iowa taxpayers who are College Savings Iowa account owners can deduct the first $3,474 they contribute per beneficiary account from their state taxable income in 2021.
College Savings Iowa is a 529 plan that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar.
College Savings Iowa holds over $5.9 billion in assets with more than 257,000 active accounts and an average account size of $21,722. More than $3.3 billion already has been used to help students achieve their education dreams and pay for qualified expenses.
For more information, call (888) 672-9116 or visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com. Connect with the plan on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current events and plan updates.