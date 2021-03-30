IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Therapist compact legislation advances

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, March 30, 2021:
THERAPIST COMPACT: SF 463, legislation for Iowa to join a multistate compact to allow licensed occupational therapists and assistants to practice in another state, cleared the House Human Resources Committee unanimously.
The Virginia Assembly has approved membership in the compact and 14 states have legislation pending, including Illinois, Nebraska and Missouri, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, told the committee.
The compact imposes certain minimum requirements on the licensure of occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants in member states.
There is a shortage of therapists in Iowa, Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said. Joining the compact will increase their numbers in border communities, especially rural communities.
SF 463, which was approved 46-0 by the Senate, now goes to the full House.
MISSION EMPLOYABLE: On the Iowa Workforce Development podcast, Debi Durham discusses the state’s positive workforce forecast.
Durham oversees the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. Both agencies play important roles in helping Iowa foster innovation and workforce opportunities.
Listen to the podcast at Mission: Employable, Episode 4, IEDA and IFA Director Debi Durham Discusses Iowa’s Bright Future.
211 FOR VACCINATIONS: Iowans with barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can call 211 or (800) 244-7431 and select the vaccine prompt 9 to get assistance from a vaccine navigator to schedule an appointment.
Vaccine navigators will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Translation services are available.
The department urges all Iowans to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask or face covering; practice social distancing with those outside your household; clean your hands frequently with soap and water; stay home if you feel sick; get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19; and get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.
BOAT ENGINE CUT-OFFS: A federal law going into effect Thursday requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch, or ECOS, to use the ECOS link while operating on all federally navigable waterways.
In Iowa, that means the four flood control reservoirs: Coralville, Rathbun, Red Rock and Saylorville; and the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
The link is usually a coiled bungee cord lanyard clipped onto the operator’s personal flotation device or clothing and the other end attached to the cut-off switch, but there are other variations on the market, including electronic wireless devices.
When an operator is wearing a link while underway, the engine will cut off if the operator is ejected from the vessel or falls within the vessel. The intent is to improve safety by reducing the potential for propeller injuries to the operator or others, and prevent runaway boats. Boats with motors less than three horsepower are excluded from the law.