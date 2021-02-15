IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Workday computer system approved

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021:

WORKDAY APPROVED: A House committee rejected a Democratic amendment that would have voided $21 million for the first year of a contract for a Workday computer system that would replace one that was called outdated, inefficient and requires 10 full-time and two part-time employees to operate.

The amendment failed on party-line vote despite the lack of answers to questions about why Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office entered into the contract without following the typical process of using a request for proposals and competitive bidding. The U.S. Treasury did not allow the expenditure of federal money for the system, so the governor’s office is asking the Legislature to approve $21 million from the general fund.

The bill, SF 284, was approved by the Senate on a party-line vote. If approved by the House, it will become law.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, didn’t deny the current system is expensive, but said that was no reason for lawmakers to approve a contract that “wasn’t inked and executed in a clearly transparent and fair manner for taxpayers.”