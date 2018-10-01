STATE TAX COLLECTIONS UP: State net tax receipts in September surged by 12 percent compared to a year ago, a $72.3 million jump that brought growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to 7.5 percent, according to the monthly revenue report issued Monday by the Legislative Services Agency. Jeff Robinson, an LSA tax analyst, attributed much of the growth to the windfall Iowa gets from last February’s federal tax cut due to the state’s federal deductibility law. Also, Iowa saw a bump in sales/use and corporate income tax collections while refunds were lower in the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the first three months of fiscal 2018. Robinson said the higher tax collections from July through September are “a good indicators that things are doing well.” For the year to date, personal income tax collections are up $68.5 million (6.8 percent), corporate income tax collections are up $33.1 million (25 percent) and sales/use tax receipts are $28.8 million higher (3.8 percent). This fiscal year’s first quarter saw a $138.2 million increase in receipts. For the year, Iowa’s Revenue Estimating Conference has projected a 3.5 percent growth rate that would generate more than $7.517 billion for the state treasury by next June 30. Current collections through September stand at $1.973 billion.
ECONOMIC INDICATORS UP SLIGHTLY: Iowa’s Leading Indicators Index rose slightly in August, but state Department of Revenue officials said Monday that despite the increase in the level of the index, the monthly percentage change rounded to zero for the fifth consecutive month. Officials said five of the eight index components were positive for August, but the annualized six-month change improved only slightly as well, and the index continues to reflect weakness for the summer months compared to levels reported last winter. That marked the third consecutive negative signal in a key economic index measure, according to the revenue agency’s monthly report. The five positive contributors in the August index were diesel fuel consumption, the new orders index, the Iowa stock market index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the agricultural futures profits index. Residential building permits, average manufacturing hours and the national yield spread were the three components that contributed negatively to the index. The report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/files/idr/ILII%20August%202018.pdf on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.
BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS: Six Iowa schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018. According to the Iowa Department of Education, the national recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The schools are Center Point-Urbana High School; Hospers Elementary School in the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District; Resurrection Elementary School of Dubuque, part of Holy Family Catholic Schools; Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior High School; Summit Middle School in the Johnston Community School District; and Tilford Elementary School in the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District. All schools will be honored next month at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. “Blue Ribbon schools take a holistic approach to education, and this is critical to ensuring the success of their students in and beyond school,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said.