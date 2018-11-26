A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday.
METH USE INCREASES: Iowa public health officials report that methamphetamine treatment admissions in Iowa increased by 38 percent from 2014 to 2017.
In the same period, Iowa deaths related to amphetamines, including methamphetamine, increased eightfold, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Friday is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day, and Iowa officials remind Iowans that methamphetamine continues to be a serious concern.
“Meth is now the second-most-reported drug by adults at admission to treatment, moving ahead of marijuana for the first time,” said Katie Bee of the health agency’s Bureau of Substance Abuse.
She said alcohol remains No. 1 for adults, while marijuana remains the No. 1 drug of choice for juveniles.
“It is important for Iowans to know help is available from Iowa’s treatment network, which can be found at yourlifeiowa.org,” Bee said.
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant and most commonly is a white, odorless powder.
In the short term, its effects include increased attention and activity, decreased appetite and a rapid heartbeat.
In the long term, consequences include paranoia, hallucinations, brain structure changes, memory loss, aggression and severe dental problems.
NO SNOW DAY FOR THE GOVERNOR: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ hometown of Osceola got socked with up to 16 inches of snow in a weekend blizzard, but she managed to miss the mayhem by spending the weekend at the governor’s Terrace Hill mansion in Des Moines.
“They got hit really hard,” she told reporters Monday at the Capitol.
While she was attending state budget hearings in Des Moines, her husband, Kevin, was in Osceola for snow-removal duty, she noted.
“Kevin’s down there shoveling all day, the poor guy,” she noted.