A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019:
SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE HONORED: The U.S. Election Assistance Commission announced the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is the recipient of a 2018 Clearie Award for Improving Accessibility for Voters with Disabilities.
The award recognizes Secretary of State Paul Pate’s “Helping Veterans and Iowans with Disabilities Vote” initiative that has informed thousands of veterans and Iowans with disabilities about resources available to help them participate in elections.
Pate was presented the award last week at EAC headquarters in Maryland.
Pate’s outreach efforts include the distributing curbside voting signs to every precinct in the state, producing instructional videos, conducting training sessions and workshops, revamping the secretary of state’s website and implementing new administrative rules.
The Secretary of State’s Office partners with groups such as the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, Disability Rights Iowa, the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa National Guard on this initiative.
SEXUAL ABUSE GROOMING: A Senate judiciary subcommittee made quick work of advancing a bill that would make it illegal for parents convicted of child sex abuse to show sexual images to their children.
The goal is to prevent sex offenders from grooming their children for future sex abuse, said Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a former investigator for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
The subcommittee heard from a Cedar Rapids native that her 9-year-old daughter’s biological father showed her 15 images of his wife, including her breasts.
“This was not sexual education,” she said. “He showed her 15 photos. He paused on each photo. He told her it was a daddy-daughter secret.”
The Des Moines Bureau is keeping the woman’s identity anonymous to protect the identity of her daughter, now 10. The girl is receiving trauma therapy.
Kinney said that was not an isolated case. Last week, he observed a person on the state sex offender registry sending his daughters sexually explicit material.
“This is a way they are grooming children to be abused,” he said.
Under Iowa law it is illegal to “disseminate or exhibit obscene material” to a minor, but parents and guardians are exempted for purposes that include teaching children about sexual health or reproduction.
SSB 1144 would make it a serious misdemeanor punishable by a sentence of up to a year and a fine of $315 to $1,875.
SHARING: A House education subcommittee advanced a bill to extend incentives for school district whole-grade sharing for another five years.
This year there are 38 one-way sharing agreements in which a district sends students to another district for instruction, and 22 two-way agreements, according to the Rural School Advocates, which supports HSB 130.
Lobbyists for school boards and administrators supported the bill, which they said is important for smaller, rural districts. The incentives help remove financial barriers to sharing when two districts have different tax rates.
Iowa, which once had more than 4,600 school districts, now has 330, and House Education Committee Chairman Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said that’s likely to drop to 327 next year. Whole-grade sharing often is a step toward school mergers, he said.
TAX BILL: For the 2016 federal tax year, the average adjusted gross income for Iowans filing returns was $60,974 with a tax liability of $3,146, according to a review from the Legislative Services Agency.
The adjusted gross income was less than the $66,157 average for the nine-state Upper Midwest region and the national average of $68,067.
For the 2016 tax year, Iowans filed 1.45 million federal individual income tax returns and reported more than $88 billion in gross income. As a group, Iowans paid $9.8 billion in federal individual income tax, which computes to an average tax rate of 11.2 percent of federal adjusted gross income.
Also, 33.2 percent paid, in aggregate, negative federal income tax, and 3.2 percent of the tax return population earned 22.4 percent of the gross income and paid 45.6 percent of all federal individual income tax paid by Iowans.
POT POSSESSION PENALTIES: Punishments would be lessened for Iowans convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana under SSB 1012, which passed a Senate committee.
Under current law, a person who is convicted of possessing 5 grams or less of marijuana is guilty of a serious misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.
The legislation passed Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee would reduce the punishment to a simple misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a $625 fine.
The proposal is eligible for consideration by the full Senate. A similar proposal passed the Senate last year but did not receive committee consideration in the House.
EXTRACURRICULAR PUNISHMENTS: High school students would not have to serve two suspensions for the same violation under legislation approved by a Senate subcommittee.
Legislators said the proposal, SF 287, clarifies that students in athletics and other extracurricular activities should not be required to serve suspensions in both for the same academic violation. For example, a student who participates in basketball and marching band should not have to serve a suspension in both for the same violation. One suspension served in either activity would satisfy the violation, under the proposal.
The proposal is eligible for consideration by the Senate’s education committee.