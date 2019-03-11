A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, March 11, 2019:
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STEADY: Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.8 percent the previous January, Iowa Workforce Development reported. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent in January.
The number of unemployed Iowans increased to 40,600 in January from 40,400 in December. The current estimate is 5,900 lower than the year ago level of 46,500. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,654,400 in January. This figure was 3,200 higher than December and 22,500 higher than one year ago.
Iowa employers added 500 jobs in January, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,593,900 jobs. That marks four consecutive months of gains. The private sector shed 300 jobs in January while government added 800 jobs, primarily in local government. Compared to last year, private sectors have accounted for virtually all of the annual gain in Iowa, adding 13,700 jobs, whereas government is nearly unchanged, adding just 200.
Education and health care gained 700 jobs in January to lead all super sectors. Health care and social assistance has added jobs in five straight months. Manufacturing firms added 500 jobs dues to demand for durable goods. Arts, entertainment, and recreation added 500 jobs from December.
LIFE-SUSTAINING PROCEDURES: A bill that came out of subcommittee with the support of groups typically on opposite sides of legislation and no lobbyist registered against was approved by the House after a lengthy and contentious debate.
House File 594 was “very simple bill” to let parents be the final decision-makers in cases involving the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment of a minor child, according to Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.
Although both the Family Leader and American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa supported HF 594, several Democrats opposed the bill after an attempt to amend the bill to establish procedures to be used if the parents were not available or unwilling to make end-of-life decisions was rejected 43-51.
The bill would provide a court cannot order the withdrawal from a minor child of life-sustaining procedures over the objections of the parents. The exception would be if there is conclusive medical evidence that the child has died and any electronic brain, heart or respiratory monitoring activity to the contrary is what the bill refers to as a “false artifact.”
After more than two hours of debate, the House voted 58-36 to approve the measure.
HABITUAL OFFENDERS: Persons convicted of operating while intoxicated three or more times could be sentenced as habitual offenders under a bill approved 96-0 by the Iowa House.
Senate File 113 is a response to an Iowa Supreme Court decision that the maximum and minimum sentences the Legislature established in law represented lawmakers’ intent to preclude a person convicted a third or subsequent OWI be sentenced as a habitual offender.
Current law provides that a habitual offender is any person convicted of a Class C or D felony, who has twice before been convicted of any felony.
It previously was approved 48-0 by the Senate.
CAMPUS FREE SPEECH: Legislation designed to protect the free speech rights of student organizations passed the Senate.
The bill, SF 274, is partially in response to the University of Iowa’s attempt in 2018 to disband a Christian student organization that the university said was in violation of its human rights policy.
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, expressed concern that the bill will give student groups license to discriminate against populations who have been marginalized.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said her primary concern is for the First Amendment free speech rights of all students.
The proposal passed the Senate, 35-11, with five Democrats joining Republicans in support of the bill. With its passage in the Senate, the bill is sent to the House, where a similar version stalled last year.
CIVICS TEST: High schools would be required to offer the U.S. civics test taken by immigrants under legislation approved by the Senate.
The bill, SF 209, does not require students to take the test or pass it to graduate. It simply mandates schools make the test available to ninth- through 12th-grade students.
Sen. Jerry Behn, R-Boone, said the proposal would help bolster civics education among Iowa high school students.
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said the proposal is hollow because it lacks an incentive for students to take the test.
The bill passed the Senate, 43-3, and heads to the House.
TEMPORARY EXTENSION: A three-year extension of a current law giving Department of Transportation motor vehicle enforcement officers temporary authority to write citations involving vehicles other than commercial vehicles was approved 91-3 by the House.
The measure was approved by previous Legislatures after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that DOT motor vehicle enforcement officers did not have authority to ticket anything other than commercial vehicles. The ruling stemmed a teenager’s appeal of a speeding ticket.
In the wake of the decisions, lawmakers as well as the DOT and Department of Public Safety could not reach agreement on what authority should be conferred on the enforcement officers, Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, said. As a compromise, they were given the authority of peace officers on a temporary basis that has been extended multiple times.
This extension, HF 482, was at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is working with the departments on a permanent solution, Worthan said.