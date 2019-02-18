A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Feb. 18:
GENDER NEUTRAL: A resolution calling for all references to Iowa’s governor in the state Constitution to be gender-neutral has been introduced in the House.
HJR 9, introduced by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, calls for amending the Constitution, written in the mid-19th century, to strike the male pronouns in references to the governor.
In the Constitution, “he” is the first word of Article IV, Section 8, that describes the duties of the governor. “He shall transact all executive business with the officers of government … He shall take care that the laws are faithfully executed,” the Constitution continues in Section 9. References to “he may” and “he shall” as well as “he,” “him” and “his” follow.
As a member of the Iowa House, now Sen. Pam Jochum, D- Dubuque, introduced similar language in 2003, but it was not acted upon.
Times have changed, noted Gov. Kim Reynolds, the first woman elected governor of Iowa. “There’s probably a little more oomph behind it now with more women running and getting elected to office,” she said.
GIRLS GO CYBERSTART: Iowa is partnering with SANS Institute to offer the Girls Go CyberStart competition again this year.
“Iowa’s leadership position in innovation is continually reaffirmed through programs like CyberStart. It’s why I’m constantly seeking new ways to support our students’ passion for STEM-related disciplines like cybersecurity,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in announcing the state’s participation.
Girls Go CyberStart is a free, cybersecurity skills program designed to educate and inspire high school girls to discover the opportunities of a career in cybersecurity. It is open to all female students in grades nine through 12.
Playing alone or on teams, participants solve challenges to gain points and advance through levels, earning prizes along the way.
In addition to individual prizes, such as trips, gift certificates, and computers, the three in-state schools with the most participants win monetary prizes.
For more information, visit girlsgocyberstart.org and cyber-fasttrack.org. To see the types of challenges the students will face in the games, visit https://go.joincyberstart.com/.
SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of state Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Waterloo, has been set.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has set the election for March 19 in Senate District 30, which includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.
Danielson, a four-term senator, said last week he resigned to start a new job, which he will announce in the future.
MEDICAL CANNABIDIOL: An expansion of the state’s medical cannabidiol program was approved by a Senate subcommittee.
The proposal, SF 256, would add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of ailments covered by the program, allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to certify a patient’s eligibility for the program, and allow for the delivery of products to patients.
The proposal is one of multiple bills moving in the Senate. There is no similar action in the House.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUIREMENTS: Bills that would strengthen state investigation of some individuals who receive public assistance passed a Senate committee along party lines.
Republicans voted through the Senate labor and business committee a pair of proposals.
One would require the state to more regularly verify the eligibility of individuals receiving public assistance.
Another would require individuals who are receiving food assistance and owe child support payments to work with the state on a payment plan or face the threat of losing access to the food assistance program.
Republicans said the proposals are not intended to make participation more challenging for individuals who are eligible for and in need of the public assistance programs, but they seek to protect taxpayer-funded programs from fraud.
Democrats criticized the proposals as unnecessary and accused Republicans of attempting to squeeze participants out of the assistance programs.
The two plans are SSB 1131 and SSB 1109.