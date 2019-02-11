JUDICIAL NOMINATING: A plan to overhaul the nomination of commissioners who nominate Iowa judges passed a Senate committee and now is eligible for debate on the Senate floor.
SSB 1101 passed, 9-5, said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Currently, Iowa judges are appointed by the governor, who picks them from a list of finalists compiled by state commissions. Half the individuals are appointed to those commissions by the governor, and the other half are appointed by Iowa attorneys.
The proposal from Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature would remove attorneys from the process and instead have those commissioners appointed by legislative leaders, giving significant influence to whichever party holds the governor’s office at any given time.
Supporters say the legislation is needed to remove unelected attorneys from the process; opponents say Republicans are making a power play for Iowa’s courts and inserting politics into the process of selecting judges.
PERMIT-LESS CARRY: Legislation that would remove the requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon or to purchase and carry a firearm advanced out of a Senate subcommittee.
Gun rights groups and a handful of Iowa residents testified in support of the proposal, which was voted along by Republican Sens. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake. Gun safety advocates testified against the proposal.
The bill, SF 165, is eligible for consideration by the full Senate Judiciary Committee.
LGBTQ TREATMENT: Iowa is ranked in the top 20 states in policies that affect the LGBTQ community, according to an annual report published by the Human Rights Campaign.
Iowa is one of four states ranked in the second tier, “solidifying equality,” in the report.
Sixteen states are ranked in the highest category, “working toward innovative equality.”
The report analyzes state laws on anti-discrimination policies, hate crimes and criminal justice, and health and safety, among other categories. For example, the report notes Iowa has non-discrimination laws for employment, housing and education, but does not have a law that bans conversion therapy.