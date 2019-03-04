A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, March 4, 2019:
INAUGURAL CONTRIBUTION: The Reynolds-Gregg Inaugural Committee will contribute $760,000 — the net proceeds from the 2019 inauguration — to four charities and causes:
• By Degrees (formerly the Des Moines I Have a Dream Foundation) works to ensure more students graduate from high school with the tools they need to be successful.
• Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of wounded or fallen service members.
• Iowa State University Agricultural Entrepreneurship Initiative offers a range of courses and programs that have a foundation in the Land Grant University mission. Students and alumni have created startup businesses and farms that positively affect communities and agriculture in many ways.
• Wildwood Hills Ranch is an outcomes-oriented, life transformation program for Iowa’s most vulnerable youths and focuses on three key areas of personal development: spiritual development, leadership development and job skill development.
For further details on the 2019 Inauguration, visit ReynoldsGregg.com.
AERIAL HUNTING BAN: Legislation to ban the use of drone of unmanned vehicles for hunting and fishing cleared a House Natural Resources subcommittee, but representatives will pursue amendments to perfect HSB 217.
The bill would create penalties for anyone using an unmanned vehicle to disturb, pursue, fish or hunt wildlife. However, drones could be used to pursue an animal wounded by a hunter.
Lobbyists for insurance companies were concerned about unintended disturbances of wildlife while using a drone to survey property to assess damage. Airports had concerns about whether the legislation might limit the use of drones to eliminate deer that create safety hazards. It also was pointed out that the bill could limit the use of drones in combating invasive species, such as Asian carp.
Subcommittee members advanced the bill to meet the March 8 deadline for bills to get committee approval to stay alive for consideration by the Legislature.
TOWNSHIP EMERGENCY SERVICES: Township residents could use a referendum to force their trustees to provide emergency medical services under HF 466 that cleared a House Local Government subcommittee. Current law does not require townships to provide those services.
Under the proposal, unless a county is providing emergency medical services to a township, the township board may, upon the receipt of a valid petition, call for a referendum on whether to provide those services outside of any unincorporated area of the township.
Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, said there are rural areas where emergency response may take as long as 20 minutes, which can affect whether someone having a medical emergency lives or dies.
The bill was amended in subcommittee and may be merged with HF 558 that would give boards of supervisors the option of taxing to support emergency medical services.
INTERSEX SURGERY BAN: HF 567 would prohibit a physician from performing any treatment or intervention on the sex characteristics of an intersex minor, which is not medically necessary and can be deferred, until the person can provide informed consent.
The bill also defines “intersex minor” as a person born with atypical physical sex characteristics including but not limited to chromosomes, genitals or internal organs.
Supporters of the bill by Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, say medically unnecessary surgeries can inflict permanent physical and psychological harm.
If approved, Iowa would become the first state to enact such a ban. To be enacted, the bill introduced Monday must be approved by a Human Resources subcommittee and the full committee by Friday.
CAMPUS FREE SPEECH: So-called free speech legislation, HF 276, was approved by the House Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote after being amended to mirror SSB 1099.
The proposal attempts to address a broad swath of First Amendment issues by starting with a mandate that regents and public community colleges adopt free speech policies that, among other things, reiterate their missions of discovery and dissemination of knowledge through research, teaching and debate.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, called it a “real interesting bill,” but told committee colleagues it would restrict university and community colleges ability to require student organizations to let any student run for leadership positions.
It’s not a college’s role to protect students from speech that challenges them, that they might find offensive, Wolfe said. Part of the college experience is facing disagreement and being challenged to “prove up” one’s beliefs.
GOVERNOR’S PRIORITIES: Two legislative priorities of Gov. Kim Reynolds — establishing a statewide children’s mental health care system and allowing women to obtain birth control from a pharmacist without a doctor’s prescription — advanced out of the Senate’s health care committee.
The children’s mental health care legislation, SSB 1197, would establish core services that would be required in each of the regions that deliver mental health care services and create a state board to oversee the new children’s mental health care system, among myriad other provisions.
Supporters of the legislation celebrated the effort to create a framework for a statewide children’s mental health care system, which the state currently lacks. Even from among those supporters, however, has come concerns that the state is not sufficiently funding mental health care services or giving regions and counties the flexibility to create their own funding.
The committee also passed Reynolds’ birth control proposal, SF 348. Supporters laud the effort to make contraceptives more accessible to women, especially in rural areas where it may be more difficult to see a doctor. Opponents, mostly faith-based groups, cite concerns for women’s health because obtaining some forms of birth control would no longer require a doctor’s input.
LEFT-HAND LANE DRIVERS: Drivers who stay in the left-hand lane and block other drivers from passing would face a $100 fine under legislation that passed a Senate subcommittee and full transportation committee.
The bill, SF 389, whose quick passage made it eligible to survive this week’s legislative deadline, would make it illegal to drive slowly in the left-hand lane while other drivers are attempting to pass. An amendment was added to clarify the law would apply only on highways with speed limits of 65 miles per hour or more, excluding four-lane roads inside city limits.
Similar legislation is working through the House.
The Senate bill passed with bipartisan support and has no lobbying group registered in opposition.
HIGHWAY 20 NAMING: U.S. 20 through Iowa would be named the Iowa Patriots Memorial Highway under legislation that cleared a Senate subcommittee.
The bill, SF 388, would not require the state transportation department to create signage to note the highway’s naming until a funding source could be determined.
The bill advanced and is eligible for committee consideration. A similar bill is working through the House.
ATHLETIC ASSOCIATIONS: A Senate subcommittee meeting sparked a discussion over whether Iowa’s separate governing bodies for boys’ and girls’ high school sports should merge.
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, introduced legislation, SF 326, that would prevent school districts from paying dues to the current boys’ and girls’ high school sports associations starting in 2022, and authorize districts to pay dues to one organizing body that governs all high school athletics in Iowa.
Representatives from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union said they already work well together and attempt to find efficiencies.
Neither organization receives taxpayer funding, and only the girls’ association requires a fee from schools.
Feenstra said he hoped the associations will continue to discuss more ways to work together and increase efficiency, and that he has not yet determined whether he will advance the legislation.