Iowa casinos roll snake eyes in April

“I think the different licensees are definitely trying to find anything that they can to offer,” Ohorilko said. “At this point, at least in Iowa, there really hasn’t been any changes with respect to what has been allowed per statute and what has been authorized by the commission. At this point, everything has been the same. Now we’re seeing a lot of other states that are authorizing more games. Esports is really something that has taken off in the last few months. It’s no surprise that it’s being offered and has become more popular as other wagering opportunities aren’t available.”

Tom Coates, executive director of a credit counseling service in Des Moines and a leading gambling opponent, said the esports request is an effort by gambling interests to bring video games under the wagering umbrella — something he had predicted would happen when lawmakers took up the issue of legalizing sports betting in Iowa in 2019.

“That’s just an acceleration of what’s going on anyway,” said Coates. “I said this is only the camel’s nose into the tent on this. It’s not an anomaly, it’s not because of the virus, they’re just moving ahead on what was planned years ago.

“The casinos’ model is dwindling down.: he said. “The bread and butter of the casinos is the slot machines. It’s 80 percent generally of a casino’s revenue and that model is dying out because it’s the older people who were willing to sit on a stool for hours and play the slots. The young kids — the millennials and what have you — they’re not interested in it so you’ve got to take it whether the audience is and that’s what they’re trying to do here.”