Iowa City commission leader eager to learn

He graduated from City High in 2013 after running track and cross-country, learning from coaches he considers bonus father figures and from teammates he considers brothers. Traore also ran track at the University of Iowa. The freedom of running — covering ground, seeing the world and moving one’s body — always has been important to Traore.

That’s why the Feb. 23, 2020, death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia, struck Traore to the core. Three men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, face federal hate crime charges and state murder charges in Arbery’s death.

“When I found out about that, it was really heartbreaking,” Traore said. “How close we were in age and also him running at the time.”

The day after learning about Arbery, Traore hung out under an Iowa City bridge with transient community members, learning about their lives and sharing a meal.

“I heard so much about the pain they had gone through,” he said. “What we need more of is this community feeling. We don’t have to just take care of ourselves. If people can feel that community presence and that community backing, they will just feel like they truly belong.”