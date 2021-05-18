 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide
0 comments
AP

Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police on Tuesday identified a man killed last weekend and said investigators are classifying the death as a homicide.

Police identified the man killed as Frederick W. Rumble, 45, of Iowa City.

Officers found Rumble early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots being fired. Rumble was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators initially called the death suspicious but on Tuesday classified it as a homicide and said Rumble had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News