Iowa City school administration effort focused on diversity

“Part of the point of the program is to let people experience a taste of this and see if they want to pursue a license in school administration,” Bacon said.

Of City High’s administrative team of seven, three are people of color, including Parker, and only one is a woman.

“I do think it’s important for students to have educators in their lives that look like them, and they can see themselves reflected in our staff,” he said.

Travis Dyer is another fellow with Grow Your Own this year.

Dyer taught at Grant Wood Elementary School in Iowa City for the last nine years. He will be working at Van Allen Elementary School in North Liberty in administration during his fellowship. Dyer already has his administrator’s license, but with two young children and a love for Iowa City, he wasn’t willing to move to pursue it somewhere else.

“I grew up in Iowa City. I don’t want to leave,” Dyer said.

Grow Your Own was a chance for him to learn more without leaving the Iowa City Community School District. When the fellowship is over, Dyer said it’s possible he could apply to an administrative position in the district. If one is not available right away, he looks forward to returning to teaching.

“I appreciate the district taking a chance on me,” Dyer said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0