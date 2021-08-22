Iowa City school administration effort focused on diversity

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Although Bryan Parker has not yet earned his license in school administration, he will get a paid administrative experience in the Iowa City schools through the district’s new Grow Your Own program, a two-year fellowship for educators interested in leadership positions.
Grow Your Own is a part of the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan. By providing opportunities for staff in the district to get experience in administration, the district hopes to retain more underrepresented teachers, administrators and staff.
“I’ve always been a go-getter,” Parker said. “I’m coming into this ready for whatever’s thrown at me. I like to step into an opportunity and see if I can bring unity. I’m like a sponge soaking everything in.”
As a Black man, Parker hopes to have a greater impact on students as an administrator, which is what “drives” his passion for education. When he was in school, Parker said he can recall having only one administrator of color.
“I felt I was treated differently than other students,” he told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “Having someone who understands you, your background, where you’re coming from and can relate makes you feel more a part of the campus experience.”
Grow Your Own was “jump started” with elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds, received by districts to offset costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district received over 40 applicants and selected 12 fellows.
Parker and his wife moved from Sacramento, California, last fall after she accepted a job as a gymnastics coach at the University of Iowa. Parker joined Iowa City High’s staff coaching football and track and field. He was able to continue teaching his students in California in the Sacramento City Unified School District remotely from Iowa during the pandemic.
Educators will finish the fellowship “prepared for a successful career in school administration,” Iowa City High Principal John Bacon said.
Bacon is looking forward to working with Parker this year, and said the fellowship program could “strengthen” City High’s team of administrators by bringing “another really talented person” on board.
“I will never turn down more help,” he said. “It’s a win-win opportunity for teachers to learn more about administration and schools to have more hands on deck helping and serving kids.”
Bacon expects Parker to help with building supervision, building relationships with students and families and overseeing the student advisory center, where students can get extra academic help.
“Part of the point of the program is to let people experience a taste of this and see if they want to pursue a license in school administration,” Bacon said.
Of City High’s administrative team of seven, three are people of color, including Parker, and only one is a woman.
“I do think it’s important for students to have educators in their lives that look like them, and they can see themselves reflected in our staff,” he said.
Travis Dyer is another fellow with Grow Your Own this year.
Dyer taught at Grant Wood Elementary School in Iowa City for the last nine years. He will be working at Van Allen Elementary School in North Liberty in administration during his fellowship. Dyer already has his administrator’s license, but with two young children and a love for Iowa City, he wasn’t willing to move to pursue it somewhere else.
“I grew up in Iowa City. I don’t want to leave,” Dyer said.
Grow Your Own was a chance for him to learn more without leaving the Iowa City Community School District. When the fellowship is over, Dyer said it’s possible he could apply to an administrative position in the district. If one is not available right away, he looks forward to returning to teaching.
“I appreciate the district taking a chance on me,” Dyer said.
