Iowa City student honored for sutures that note infections

“Here’s where the science stuff happens,” Taylor prefaced.

“Natural indicators” are substances occurring in nature — like turmeric, grape juice, cherries, red cabbage and, of course, beets — that change color when their level of acidity, or pH level, also changes.

Human skin has natural a pH level of around 5, meaning it’s acidic. When wounds develop, they lose acidity and transition to a pH range of around 8-10.

“So what I did was I found a natural indicator that changed color within that range,” Taylor said. That’s what allows stitches dyed in beet juice to turn purple when the wound becomes infected.

The idea to conduct research in the first place began with West High School teacher Carolyn Walling. She often gauges student interest in independent research and offers to oversee it.

“Usually, I don’t get too many takers. A couple. And (Taylor) was just so excited when I mentioned it,” Walling said. “She just had so many ideas and was so excited, and she just immediately got to work.”

The research itself took months to complete — and all of it outside of school. Taylor researched sutures, dyed them using beet juice, and tested pH levels from late September 2019 up until Valentine’s Day 2020.