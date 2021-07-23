Iowa couple arrested after marijuana, mushroom lab found

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa woman who summoned police to her house in Blue Grass on a separate complaint ended up being arrested along with her boyfriend after officers found a marijuana-growing lab and mushrooms there.

Police arrested Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43, and Timothy Owen Doyle, 33, on Thursday on suspicion of several drug counts and one count of child endangerment, because police said the drugs were easily accessible by Poulin’s teenage children, the Quad-City Times reported.

Police said in court records that officers went to Poulin’s house with a search warrant Thursday following a complaint she and her teenage daughter filed with police a day earlier. The nature of that complaint was not revealed.

Officers said the search turned up 16 potted marijuana plants, several pounds of marijuana and other THC products and 7 grams of the mushrooms in a main bedroom closet.

Poulin and Doyle were each being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

