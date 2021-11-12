Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Court of Appeals found that a district court judge had erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest Hunt Jr. was inadmissible.

Dubuque police stopped a car in which he was riding on Christmas Day 2019 because he was considered a “person of interest” in a recent shooting, according to the opinion issues this month.

An officer patted him down looking for a gun and instead felt a plastic bag containing small, hard balls. The officer removed the bag from Hunt’s pocket and placed him under arrest. The contents of the bag were later identified as crack cocaine.

The case hinged on the U.S. Supreme Court's “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband or otherwise evidence of a crime without a warrant.

The district judge in Hunt’s case ruled that the exception didn’t apply. The problem was that multiple drugs, including heroin, crack and powder cocaine, are packaged in similar ways.

But the appellate court found that the officer didn't need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.

