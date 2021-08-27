Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy

Reynold lashed out at President Joe Biden after receiving the letter and suggested the CDC has no scientific proof that masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Asked Friday why judges, juries and lawyers need such protection but not children and teachers, Reynolds' spokesman Pat Garrett responded: “The state Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t change the legislation the governor signed into law. She believes wearing a mask should be a choice not a mandate.”

The courts have been asked to weigh in on the issue. On Thursday, Reynolds and other state officials were sued by a Council Bluffs woman with small children seeking an order requiring the state to issue a universal mask mandate for all students and school personnel until a voluntary plan can be implemented that segregates mask-wearing students and staff from those who opt not to wear masks.

Iowa is among nine states that have banned schools from implementing universal mask mandates.