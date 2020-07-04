Iowa COVID-19 cases rising again

This prompted local officials to hold a news conference ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, sternly urging residents to continue practicing public health measures including social distancing and wearing masks.

“It’s typical for elected officials to talk about this in unprecedented terms, but I think that term has lost its punching power. In the early stages, this was unprecedented. We didn’t know how to live with or adapt to COVID-19,” said Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers.

“But now we know, and we can no longer plead ignorance to or ignore the science of what this virus is, how it spreads and the damage it can do to our economy, to our health, to our loved ones and to our children’s education,” he continued.

What is causing the increase in cases?

Some experts indicate that more efficient and widespread testing has played a role in the climbing case count.

Reynolds did praise Test Iowa efforts, and with nearly 321,000 individuals tested as of Friday, about 1 in 10 Iowans have been tested.

Reynolds said new cases are concentrated among adults aged 18 to 40, as the rate of new cases among that age group has increased from 41 percent to 91 percent since June 14.