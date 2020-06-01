Iowa COVID-19 numbers trending down

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The seven-day averages for new coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations and new admissions all continued downward trends Monday, according to state public health data.

Just four new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday, the third consecutive day with single-digit new deaths. That brought the seven-day average --- a data point used by experts to provide a broader view of the virus’ impact --- to its lowest in nearly two weeks.

The seven-day averages for Iowans hospitalized (368) and daily new admissions (29.1) also continued downward trends with the latest data published Monday.

Confirmed cases continued to climb in Buena Vista County, site of the latest outbreak at an Iowa packing plant, Tyson Foods' pork processing facility in Storm Lake. The state confirmed 56 new cases there Monday.