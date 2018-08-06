Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa father has been given nine years in prison for letting his 17-month-old daughter starve to death.

Washington County District Court records say 37-year-old Anthony McCoy was sentenced Friday in Washington. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Avery McCoy. She weighed just 11 pounds (5 kilograms) when she was found dead in November 2016. An autopsy said malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the girl's death.

Her mother, Ambrashia "Amber" Chrzan, of Wellman, was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison.

