Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Zoom meeting interrupted by racial slurs, death threats

Gilbraith jotted down three names — Sarah, Jacob, and Mary. She said one of the hecklers used a picture of a WWE wrestler as his or her identity.

"What we heard was just grotesque," Gilbraith said. "The worst part was toward the end of the call.

"Some of the voices said 'You're all going to be dead in five days.' That was very unnerving. I stayed on after the call ended and some of the members were able to get some IP addresses, and Sarah, Jacob and Mary all had last names — but who knows if that's their real identity."

The death threats brought the Zoom meeting to a close.

"I don't know if it was young people — the voices sounded young, but also like they may have been altered," Gilbraith said.

Zoom-bombing attacks on Black caucuses are not uncommon. In September of 2020 a Black student union virtual meeting at the University of Texas-San Antonio was attacked, while in November the FBI was called in to investigate the Zoom bombing of a Gonzaga Black Student Union meeting. And in late January, a Penn State University Black Caucus virtual meeting was attacked by more than 50 uninvited guests.