Iowa Democratic chair ‘disappointed’ by national party leader’s remarks

Any adjustments could impact the outcome of the caucuses, because the results were historically close.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, holds a microscopic lead over Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont: 26.2% of the state delegate equivalents to 26.1%.

Based on those results, Buttigieg earned 14 national delegates — which ultimately decide the Democratic presidential nomination — and Sanders 12 national delegates.

The Sanders campaign believes it has found enough errors that would award him one more national delegate, the campaign said.

“Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard, and too many people participated for the first time to have the results depend on calculations that even the party admits are incorrect,” Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “Once the recanvass and a subsequent recount are completed in these precincts, we feel confident we will be awarded the extra national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors earned.”

Price said he could not project how long the recanvass process will take. He also noted a recanvass is just the first step, after which campaigns will have the option to request a recount. Only during a recount can the caucus results be altered, Price said.

“In this caucus, our work is not done. Despite the challenges we face, together we will see this through to completion,” Price said.

