Iowa Democratic state senators call for state food aid investment

Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for a multimillion-dollar investment in supplemental food assistance for Iowans who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emergency authorization of ‘rainy-day’ funds for supplemental food assistance will help combat food insecurity, which has tripled for Iowa families with children since the start of the pandemic,” said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. “This is more than a rainy day — it’s a thunderstorm.”

Wahls was joined by 12 members of the 2021 Senate Democratic caucus in the letter calling on fellow legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds to pass immediate assistance for food and other basic needs as early as possible in the 2021 legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.

They note the state finished fiscal 2020 with an ending balance of more than $305 million and has more than $770 million in reserve accounts.

“Food assistance would help Iowa families who are struggling right now,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. “It also would help our community grocery stores, which need more customers, and Iowa farmers, who need more markets for their products.”

In addition to Wahls and Hogg, those signing the letter included Sens. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City, Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Claire Celsi of West Des Moines, Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls, Jim Lykam of Davenport, Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, Janet Petersen of Des Moines, Herman Quirmbach of Ames, Amanda Ragan of Mason City, and Jackie Smith of Sioux City, and Sen.-elect Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights.

