Iowa Democrats ask House ethics body to investigate Hinson

Since the Hart campaign challenged in the election results in the U.S. House, the issue is official House business, Hinson’s office said. And Hinson’s staff pointed to myriad examples of U.S. House Democrats also using official office social media channels to encourage constituents to lobby fellow House members on various issues.

“Ashley is working hard every day to serve Iowans and bring folks together to get things done. Congress does not decide elections, voters do, and Ashley will continue to work to ensure that remains the case,” Sophie Seid, a spokeswoman for Rep. Hinson, said in an emailed statement.

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann also said the 2nd District race became U.S. House business by way of the Hart campaign’s petition.

“When Rita Hart asked Speaker Pelosi to decide this case instead of Iowa voters or the courts, she made this race official business of the U.S. Congress. This is just another embarrassing, failed effort from the Iowa Democratic Party,” Kaufmann said in an emailed statement.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, according to its website, reviews allegations of misconduct against House members and staff. When appropriate, the office refers investigations to the House Ethics Committee for further review.