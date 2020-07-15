Iowa Democrats down, not out over convention loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They’re disappointed, but Iowa Democrats who had planned this week on being in Milwaukee to formally nominate Joe Biden for president agree with the party’s decision to conduct a virtual convention next month.

“I’d be concerned if we were all there,” said Johnson County Democratic Party Chairman Ed Cranston.

In light of the risk of large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic National Committee moved its convention from this week to Aug. 17-20. It will be “anchored” in Milwaukee, but with far fewer people attending. Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said she is not aware that any of the 54 Iowa delegates and alternates will attend that convention in person.

“The key thing here is that we’ll be celebrating Biden’s nomination from a safe social distance,” she said. Iowans remain “committed to safety and electing a Democrat to the White House, and this is the best way for us to be able to do that.”

She can’t predict what the virtual convention will look like, but said the state party will make sure Iowa voices are heard during it.

“We’ll definitely be continuing to get creative about ways that we can reach people and promote our messaging,” McClure said.