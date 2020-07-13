Iowa Democrats launch website tracking Ernst’s words vs. actions

Polls have shown the race to be tight, with Greenfield holding a lead within the margin of error nearly three months until Election Day.

The race is on the receiving end of an outpouring of money from special interest groups. Democratic and Republican senatorial campaign committees have reserved $35 million of television ad time, according to RollCall.com.

Among the claims made by Democrats on ElectionYearErnst.com is that she’s taken nearly $600,000 in campaign contributions from political action committees tied to Big Oil and Big Pharma.

That’s in contrast to Greenfield’s claim that she’s not taking “one dime of corporate PAC money.” She does, however, accept contributions from party leadership PACs that do accept donations from corporate PACs.

Iowa Republicans suggested it’s appropriate Democrats are launching another website in support of a candidate who, they say, has been campaigning from a “windowless basement” to avoid meeting with voters.

“While Joni Ernst has continued her 99-county tour, traveling the state and taking Iowans’ concerns to Washington, Theresa Greenfield is still nowhere to be found,” Republican Party of Iowa spokesman Aaron Britt said. “It has been 40 days since Greenfield became the Democratic nominee, and she still hasn’t weighed in on (Nancy) Pelosi’s radical climate change plan that would decimate Iowa’s ethanol industry or apologized to small businesses for personally signing notices that kicked them to the curb for a multinational corporation. What is she hiding? The longer she dodges, the more Iowans know they can’t trust Theresa.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0