Iowa DNR director fined for fishing without a license

Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon, cited by her department earlier this month for fishing without a license, said it was an honest mistake to let her license expire before a fishing excursion on the Mississippi River.

Lyon was out with Iowa DNR staff doing a combination of touring and paddlefishing March 18 near Bellevue in Jackson County when she was informed she didn’t have a valid license, she said in an email Monday.

“I caught and released two paddlefish; one of which was 22 pounds,” she said. “I truly enjoyed the experience to snag such a unique, prehistoric species of fish.”

On March 21, when Lyon was back in Des Moines, she asked the agency’s law enforcement chief to cite her for fishing without a license, she said. The ticket costs $135.50, including a fine, court costs and surcharge, according to Iowa Courts Online.

“It was an honest mistake but the laws apply to me just like anyone else,” Lyon said. “I have since gone online and renewed my combination license.”

Bleeding Heartland first reported this story Friday.

Lyon, 37, of Ames, leads the state agency that “manages fish and wildlife programs, ensures the health of Iowa’s forests and prairies and provides recreational opportunities in Iowa’s state parks,” the Iowa DNR’s website states. The agency also provides permits and compliance checks for animal feeding operations, among other roles.

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Lyon to the role in 2019.

Lyon has said she encourages other hunters or anglers to routinely check their accounts to make sure their licenses don’t expire. Anglers can purchase or renew their licenses on the Iowa DNR website at iowadnr.gov.

The outdoor combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat license costs $55. This also can be done on the Go Iowa Outdoors smartphone app.

