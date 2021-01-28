Iowa doctor to pay $100K settlement in opioids case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids doctor has agreed to pay a $100,000 settlement over allegations that he prescribed opioids to patients who had no legitimate medical need for the drugs, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that an investigation by the Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration found that Dr. Paul Lottes had violated the Controlled Substances Act. Prosecutors say that from August 2017 to April 2019, Lottes wrote prescriptions for the powerful painkillers to two patients in violation of the act.

“Overprescribing is a major factor in the devastating opioid epidemic facing our country,” U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan said in the release.

Lottes also agreed not to reapply for a controlled substances registration with the DEA for a period of three years, meaning Lottes will not be able to prescribe controlled substances during that time.

