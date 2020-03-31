Iowa DOT, lawmakers anticipate decline in fuel tax revenue

That was Anderson’s message Tuesday to those involved in transportation at the city, county and regional level.

He warned the DOT also expects a significant reduction in revenue from registrations of new and used vehicles, which is 5 percent of the purchase price.

Initial estimates, he said, show an approximately 25 percent reduction in the Road Use Tax Fund.

State road funding is allocated to the DOT, cities and counties on a monthly basis, Anderson said. He would expect to see the first signs of the impact in the April allocation, “but we’re expecting it to not show a significant drop in revenue ... because the traffic reductions really started in the middle of March.”

Also, the April allocation typically is higher than average due to the timing of revenue deposits to the fund, he said.

So the May allocation likely will be the first month with a significant reduction in funding, Anderson said, adding that’s based on the assumption COVID-19 impacts continue through April.

If there has been a bright spot since the beginning of the COVID-19 slowdown, it’s the short-term uptick in commercial or truck traffic.

