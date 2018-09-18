KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa oversight agency has dismissed its case against two teachers accused of cheating and fraud.
The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners dropped its case regarding Ehren Wills and Kay Slusher, following the recommendation of an administrative law judge who held a hearing in June. Wills was accused of submitting Slusher's work as her own while pursuing a master's online from Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri. Slusher was accused of completing assignments for Wills.
Holding a master's degree can earn a teacher more money each year.
Wills testified that she produced all the assigned degree work for her degree. She wrote her assignments longhand. Slusher typed them and sent them by email. They described Slusher's role as a "typist, editor and logistical coordinator."
