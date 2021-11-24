Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends US Senate campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa farmer and former county supervisor will end his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Chuck Grassley.

Dave Muhlbauer announced Tuesday he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for Senate.

In his announcement, Muhlbauer noted the recent death of a nephew and the “devastating effect" on his family. “After a period of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not be able to continue my campaign for the United States Senate,” Muhlbauer said.

Muhlbauer, a farmer and former Crawford County supervisor, began his campaign in May.

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, Minden City Council member Glenn Hurst and former state Rep. Bob Krause of Burlington are still seeking the Democratic nomination.

Grassley is running for an eighth U.S. Senate term. State Sen. Jim Carlin also is seeking the Republican nomination.

