Iowa father charged in serious injury of 4-month-old daughter
AP

Iowa father charged in serious injury of 4-month-old daughter

Weekender -- handcuffs
Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines father has been arrested and charged after police say he seriously injured his 4-month-old daughter last year.

Zachary Wallace, 26, was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Polk County Jail, station WHO-TV reported. He’s charged with child endangerment causing serious injury and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Medics were called to Wallace’s home on Aug. 10 for an unresponsive infant, police said. Doctors found that the baby was exhibiting seizure-like symptoms and had suffered a brain bleed.

Wallace, who was alone with the baby when she was injured, told investigators she fell from a bed, but doctors said she would not have been able to inflect such a severe injury on herself.

Wallace has been ordered held without bond until his initial appearance on the charges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

