Iowa focuses on masks as coronavirus deaths rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 18 months after Iowa's first coronavirus case, the state finds itself in a protracted argument over the value of wearing masks, especially in schools where children are increasingly becoming infected with the virus.

As the COVID-19 death toll in Iowa tops 6,400 people, discussions in the state have shifted away from vaccination efforts and more toward masks following a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocked a state law banning mask mandates in schools.

In the courts, the state attorney general's office has been seeking to have the mask mandate ban restored and enforced in school districts across the state. School boards have been holding often-heated meetings about whether to require masks.

The efforts to question the value of masks in Iowa and elsewhere have left some public health officials frustrated about a situation they blame on politics.