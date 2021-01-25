Iowa GOP lawmakers advance ‘school choice’ measures

The measures would enact the full-time, in-person required option in February for the remainder of the school year, and start the process of funding a $50 million first step in a plan to earmark taxpayer money for students’ private-school tuition.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the legislative pace would give Iowans enough time to provide their input while also addressing concerns many lawmakers said they heard while campaigning that student achievement is suffering as children learn virtually or in a hybrid combination of online and in-person classes.

“School choice shouldn’t be about politics, it should be about making the right decisions for students in the right places and at the right time,” Sinclair told a subcommittee meeting.

“We’re talking about giving back to parents the right to hold accountable the systems that are in place for their child’s education,” she added. “How dare we say we know better than parents?”

One way to achieve that end, said Zaun, would be to open up Iowa’s education system to allow parents to enroll their children in the schools of their choice.