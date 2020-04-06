Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered more businesses closed and hinted at stepped-up enforcement Monday as state officials braced for a tough week that’s likely to bring more deaths and more Iowans testing positive for the coronavirus that already is in 75 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“We expect this to also be a difficult week in Iowa,” said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state Department of Public Health, after the governor walked through last week’s totals that saw 444 additional positive cases and 16 deaths — bringing the state’s overall total to 946 cases and 25 deaths.

“The last week has been especially hard. We had been anticipating that our numbers of COVID-19 cases would climb and last week we saw that happen,” Reynolds said. “Unfortunately, we expect this week will be equally if not more difficult.”

Health Department officials on Monday added 78 new positive cases and four new counties where the disease has spread. Three deaths announced Monday involved one Linn County adult between 61 and 80 and two 80-plus Tama County residents.